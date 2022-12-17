Adama Sanogo shines as No. 3 UConn stays unbeaten

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 3 Connecticut beat Butler 68-46. Jordan Hawkins added 12 points as the 12-0 Huskies extended the program’s fourth-longest winning streak to start a season. UConn’s No. 3 ranking is the team’s highest since 2009, and it likely will move up in the next poll after No. 2 Virginia lost to No. 5 Houston on Saturday. The Huskies pulled away late in the first half of the Big East opener for each school. Manny Bates scored 16 points for Butler on 7-for-11 shooting. Chuck Harris had 12.

