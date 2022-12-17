RICHMOND, Va. — Led by Jamir Watkins’ 22 points, the VCU Rams defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 90-63 on Saturday night. The Rams are now 8-4 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-8.

