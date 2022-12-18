Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and the surging Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory. The Bengals retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North, with Tre Flowers intercepting Brady to set up one touchdown and Logan Wilson sacking the seven-time Super Bowl champion to force a fumble that led to another TD. The first-place Bucs wasted an opportunity to take a two-game lead over Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans, who all remain in contention for a division title in the NFC South despite being assured of finishing with losing records.

