Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones. The burly pass-rusher stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and was untouched from there. The wild finish bailed out the Raiders, who led 17-3 at halftime before allowing the Patriots to score 21 straight points.

