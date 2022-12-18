Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets past Pistons, 124-121

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a career-high 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter, helping the Brooklyn Nets overcome a 17-point halftime deficit in a 124-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 38 points in Brooklyn’s seventh straight victory over Detroit. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points. Durant was 8 of 10 from the floor, going 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line as he outscored the Pistons 26-25 in the third.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.