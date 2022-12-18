Pirates acquire OF Joe from Rockies for prospect Garcia

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.

The 30-year-old Joe hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games with the Rockies. Joe split time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter for Colorado last season.

Joe joins an outfield group that includes All-Star centerfielder Bryan Reynolds, who has asked for a trade, Jack Suwinski, Tucupita Maracano and Miguel Andújar.

The move reunites Joe with Pittsburgh. The Pirates selected Joe in the 2014 draft before sending him to Atlanta in 2017 for utility player Sean Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old Garcia was a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2020 draft. The right-hander went 4-4 with 3.66 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) at Class A Greensboro in 2022.

To make room for Joe on the roster, the Pirates designated relief pitcher Nick Mears for assignment.

