Reese has 25 and 20 rebounds, LSU women beat Oregon St.

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds — her 12th consecutive double-double to open the season — and No. 11 LSU beat Oregon State 87-55 at the Maui Classic. Alexis Morris had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for LSU (12-0). Jasmine Carson scored 12 points and LaDazhia Williams added 10. Williams made two free throws to give LSU a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers used runs of 14-0 and 12-0 to outscore Oregon State 30-6 in the second and stretch their advantage to 26 points at halftime. Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (6-4) with 14 points and Raegan Beers added 11.

