Senga can opt out of Mets deal if 400 IP in next 3 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Kodai Senga can opt out of his contract with the New York Mets after the 2025 season if he totals at least 400 innings in the next three seasons. Senga, who is to be introduced at a Citi Field news conference on Monday, gets a $5 million signing bonus as part of a $75 million, five-year contract. He receives salaries of $14 million annually from 2023-27 and can opt out of the deal after the 2025 season if he pitches a total of 400 innings from 2023-25. There is a $15 million conditional team option for 2028.

