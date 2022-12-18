Trubisky solid, Steelers’ D shuts down Panthers in 24-16 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16. Trubisky filled in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh, which has won three of its last four games. The Panthers were held to 21 yards rushing. Despite the loss and a 5-9 record, Carolina still controls its own playoff destiny. If the Panthers win out, they’ll win the NFC South.

