West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had a double-double, and West Virginia celebrated Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day by defeating Buffalo 96-78. With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. Down by double digits early in the second half, Buffalo hit three 3-pointers in four minutes and got within 61-60 with 11:40 remaining. West Virginia then got a big boost when Buffalo’s Jonnivius Smith was called for a foul and also picked up a technical with 11:18 to go. Tre Mitchell made four free throws and West Virginia was on its way to a 17-3 run that was capped by Bell’s three-point play at the 6-minute mark.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.