Active Mets introduce RHP Senga, Verlander next

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga was officially introduced at a press conference Monday at Citi Field after finalizing a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets. They will hold a similar presser for Justin Verlander on Tuesday morning. Senga opened his press conference by introducing himself with a message in English to fans, saying: “Hi, I’m Kodai Senga of the New York Mets. I’m very excited and happy to be in the Big Apple and join such a great team. Let’s go Mets.” The deal for Senga is part of the $476.7 million the Mets have spent for seven free agents.

