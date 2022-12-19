Deen’s 26 points lead Bradley past Stonehill 79-50
By The Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. — Led by Duke Deen’s 26 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 79-50. The Braves improved to 8-4 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-9.
By The Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. — Led by Duke Deen’s 26 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 79-50. The Braves improved to 8-4 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-9.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.