BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Led by Kareem Reid’s 20 points, the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated the Bob Jones Bruins 116-55 on Monday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are now 5-7 on the season.

