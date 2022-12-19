Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA’s best home record to 15-2. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt on Sept. 1 in a stunning deal. Mitchell’s arrival has legitimized the Cavs, who barely missed the playoffs last season with one of the league’s youngest rosters. Darius Garland added 17 for Cleveland. Lauri Markkanen, who was also in the Mitchell trade, scored 24 for the Jazz, who have lost six straight road games.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.