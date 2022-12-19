Sabres top Golden Knights 3-2 for first-ever win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Lawrence Pilut scored to help Buffalo get its first win at Vegas after coming in 0-3-1 all-time. The Sabres improved to 6-2-1 in December, after going 4-9-1 the previous month, and moved into a fourth-place tie with Florida in the Atlantic Division with 34 points. Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill made 15 saves. The Golden Knights dropped to 8-9-1 at home. The Golden Knights have scored just 11 goals in their last seven home games — including six losses.

