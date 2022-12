LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danielle Serdachny scored at 2:16 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the fifth game of the Rivalry Series. Serdachny beat goalie Nicole Hensley on the short side with a snap shot in front of 8,640 fans at Crypto.Com Arena. Taylor Heise and Cayla Barnes scored for the U.S. Laura Stacey and Sarah Fillier had goals in regulation for Canada.

