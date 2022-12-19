St. John’s cracks women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2015

St. John’s is ranked in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time since 2015. The Red Storm is No. 25 after winning its first 11 games to match a school record. South Carolina remains a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. The top five was unchanged with Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame following the Gamecocks. North Carolina and North Carolina State are sixth and seventh. Virginia Tech, UConn and LSU round out the top 10.

