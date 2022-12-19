Tom Browning, who pitched perfect game for Reds, dies at 62

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win the 1990 World Series title, has died. He was 62. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Browning’s death on Twitter, saying he died Monday at his home in Union, Kentucky. No cause was given. The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected. The Reds issued a statement mourning Browning after being in contact with a member of his family, team spokesman Rob Butcher said. Known as a colorful character, Browning retired all 27 batters he faced in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium on Sept. 16, 1988. He also won Game 3 of the 1990 World Series in Oakland.

