Drake hands No. 15 Mississippi State its first loss, 58-52

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half and Drake upset No. 15 Mississippi State 58-52. Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake. Drake beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013. Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State. DeVries’ floater in the lane put Drake up by two with 1:51 left and Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure the win.

