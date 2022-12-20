Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans. The 73-year-old Pees has resumed his normal duties at the Falcons practice facility, but is still being monitored by coach Arthur Smith. Pees missed Sunday’s game after he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win.