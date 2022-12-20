IRVINE, Calif. — Led by Chris Ledlum’s 18 points, the Harvard Crimson defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 62-57. The Crimson are now 8-4 with the win and the Anteaters fell to 7-5.

By The Associated Press

