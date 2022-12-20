More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.

Argentina’s dramatic World Cup final victory over France is the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. That’s according to early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo. Sunday’s match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000. That trails the 2015 Women’s World Cup final that was watched by 26.7 million when the United States beat Japan 5-2. That match aired in prime time in most of the U.S. Fox’s numbers from Sunday should increase when the “match-only” rating is released later Tuesday.

