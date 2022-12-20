Pittsburgh holds on late, escapes Syracuse with an 84-82 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Nelly Cummings knocked down six 3-pointers and posted 22 points with six assists as Pittsburgh held on to take an 84-82 win at Syracuse. Hinson posed his 12th double-double as the Panthers won for the fifth time in their last six with Syracuse and won their first two games to start the Atlantic Coast Conference season for the third time since joining the conference.

