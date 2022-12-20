Report: Sapporo ‘reviewing’ bid promotion for 2030 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing” their bid to land the 2030 Winter Games. Japanese news agency Kyodo had few details in its brief report. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030 with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. The International Olympic Committee announced this month that it might delay announcing a 2030 venue until 2024. It has been expected to make that announcement next year. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan-Cortina.

