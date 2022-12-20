SAN JOSE, Calif. — Led by Omari Moore’s 15 points, the San Jose State Spartans defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 65-43 on Tuesday. The Spartans improved to 9-4 with the win and the Mustangs fell to 5-6.

