EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Trey Woodbury scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists and helped Utah Valley withstand a late comeback to post a 77-72 win over Oregon. The Wolverines took a 17-point lead into intermission, but Oregon whittled it away in the second half, getting the deficit to single digits for good on a layup by Quincy Guerrier with 7:14 left, and his 3 with 5:51 left made it a two-possession game, 62-58.

