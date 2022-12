CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points as Western Carolina beat Toccoa Falls 117-50. Claude added 10 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyler Harris scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Marlow Gilmore had 13 points and three blocks. The Screaming Eagles were led by Anthony Williams II, who posted 25 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.