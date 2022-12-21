Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury
By ERIC W. BOLIN
Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury. Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s victory over UNC Asheville. The 6-foot-5 Smith has played in five games this season and averaged 19.7 points in the three games where he wasn’t limited by the injury.