Baker Mayfield getting better sense of what Rams are about

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is starting to understand what his new teammates and coaches are about. After struggling to generate a passing game in the 24-12 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Rams hope that growing camaraderie could help Mayfield. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft was 12 of 21 for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start for the Rams after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 6. Mayfield came off the bench and led the Rams to a shocking win over Las Vegas in his debut.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.