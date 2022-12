RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton scored 29 points and Richmond beat Bucknell 81-71. Burton had five rebounds for the Spiders. Matt Grace scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jason Nelson finished with 12 points. Xander Rice led the Bison in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists.

