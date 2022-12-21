Cleveland’s double-double helps FSU beat Notre Dame 73-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Caleb Mills and Cameron Corhen scored 18 points apiece and Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-72. Cleveland hit three free throws to open the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers just 44 seconds apart to make it 51-46 with 15:51 to play and Florida State led the rest of the way. JJ Starling, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, made 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and finished with 20 points and three steals for Notre Dame.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.