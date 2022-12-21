Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team. The start of the game was moved up 4 1/2 hours due to the weather forecast, then Iowa broke out to an 18-4 lead and led 45-37 at the half. Hodges had three straight dunks in 68 seconds to break a 55-55 tie midway through the second half as Eastern Illinois took control. A Donaldson layup had the Panthers up 75-65 with 5:26 to play and his jumper made it 82-68 with 2:50 to go. Filip Rebraca scored 24 points for Iowa.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.