Georgia defense braces for big test from Stroud, Ohio State

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On paper, the Peach Bowl matchup between No. 1 Georgia’s defense and No. 4 Ohio State’s offense is a test of strengths in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia ranks second in the nation with its average of 12.8 points allowed. Ohio State ranks second with 44.5 points per game. The Georgia defense has extra motivation for the Dec. 31 Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be tested by quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes’ high-scoring offense, especially after LSU passed for 502 yards in Georgia’s 50-30 win in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.