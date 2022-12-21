Georgia defense braces for big test from Stroud, Ohio State
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On paper, the Peach Bowl matchup between No. 1 Georgia’s defense and No. 4 Ohio State’s offense is a test of strengths in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia ranks second in the nation with its average of 12.8 points allowed. Ohio State ranks second with 44.5 points per game. The Georgia defense has extra motivation for the Dec. 31 Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be tested by quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes’ high-scoring offense, especially after LSU passed for 502 yards in Georgia’s 50-30 win in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3.