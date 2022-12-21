Hawks’ Schlenk steps down as president, Fields assumes lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks president Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into an advisory position. General manager Landry Fields will assume control of daily operations. The move comes after Fields was promoted to general manager earlier this year. Schlenk previously was general manager and had retained the final say on player personnel decisions before Wednesday’s announcement by the team. Schlenk was hired in May 2017 and took the lead in rebuilding a team which won only 24 games in the 2017-18 season. The Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 but are 16-15 this season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.