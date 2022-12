GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Johnson’s 16 points helped East Carolina defeat High Point 60-49. Johnson also had 15 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar added 15 points while going 7 of 10 and added seven rebounds. Javon Small had 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. The Panthers were led by Jaden House, who recorded 17 points.

