Maxwell scores 23, No. 22 Gonzaga women beat Montana 82-67

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 23 points and Kaylynne Truong added 18 and the pair combined to hit nine of Gonzaga’s 12 3-pointers and the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs beat Montana 82-67. Maxwell made 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Truong finished with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Maxwell converted a three-point play to spark a 7-0 opening run and McKayla Williams made to free throws to give Gonzaga a 15-6 lead midway through the first quarter and the Bulldogs never trailed. Carmen Gfeller had 22 points and eight rebounds for Montana and Sammy Fatkin added 21 points and five steals. Libby Stump scored 14.

