RENO, Nev. — Led by Will Baker’s 23 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Norfolk State Spartans 78-66 on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack are now 10-3 on the season, while the Spartans fell to 9-5.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.