Northern Iowa secures 62-52 win over Saint Bonaventure

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Tytan Anderson had 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory over Saint Bonaventure. Anderson had 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Cole Henry was 4 of 7 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Chad Venning and Kryell Luc led the Bonnies in scoring, finishing with 12 points each.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.