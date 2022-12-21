Oquendo leads second-half rally in Georgia’s 72-65 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and rallied Georgia to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga. Oquendo’s 3-pointer with 1:48 to play snapped the last of four ties and was the final field goal of the game. From there, the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws while the Mocs were missing three from the arc. Terry Roberts added 14 points, Baelen Bridges 12 and Jailyn Ingram 10 for Georgia. Jamal Johnson hit 6 of 10 3-point tries and scored 23 points for the Mocs. Dalvin White and Jake Stephens had 10 points each.

