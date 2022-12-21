Russian hurdler stripped of 2012 Olympics gold for doping

MONACO (AP) — Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games because of doping. It puts American Lashinda Demus in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Antyukh did not appeal a penalty handed down two months ago that included the stripping of her results from July 2012 through June 2013. The unit says the IOC can “proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database.” Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.

