Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3. Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for back-to-back wins over the Sharks.

