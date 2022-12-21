Vikings’ Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s ability to hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be the best of all of his superb skills. The NFL’s leading receiver has taken plenty of punishing hits recently. Several of them have been penalized. Coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes some of the hard contact Jefferson has taken has not been by accident. Jefferson has 111 receptions and 1,623 yards to lead the league. He needs 342 yards to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record. That was set with Detroit in 16 games in 2012.

