Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback. Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.