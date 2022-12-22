SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Led by Sherif Kenney’s 16 points, the Bryant Bulldogs defeated the Towson Tigers 69-59 on Thursday. The Bulldogs are now 9-4 on the season, while the Tigers moved to 8-5.

