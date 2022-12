NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Southern Buccaneers defeated the Kentucky Christian Knights 126-67 on Thursday night led by Tahlik Chavez’s 33 points. The Buccaneers are now 4-7 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 0-4.

By The Associated Press

