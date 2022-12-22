Devon’s Journey: Gales takes unique path after tragic injury

JEFFERSON, Ga. (AP) — Devon Gales was paralyzed during a game against Georgia back in 2015. Now, the former Southern University receiver is attending the school he was facing that fateful day. Gales moved to the state after his injury, taken in by a Georgia fan base that helped build a large, accessible home for Gales and his family not far from the school’s Athens campus. When Gales decided to resume his college studies, he was accepted into Georgia ahead of the fall semester in 2021. Now, he’s working toward a communications degree as a Georgia Bulldog.

