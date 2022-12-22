HAMILTON, N.Y. — Led by Greg Dolan’s 25 points, the Cornell Big Red defeated the Colgate Raiders 91-80 on Thursday. The Big Red are now 9-3 with the victory and the Raiders fell to 6-7.

