Haaland scores as Man City beats Liverpool 3-2 in League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season but it was Nathan Ake’s first that clinched Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup. Kevin De Bruyne set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals. De Bruyne crossed to Haaland to open the scoring in the 10th minute and later sent a cross to the far post where Ake headed home in the 58th. Liverpool twice fought back to equalize on goals by Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah but its title defense is over after Darwin Nunez missed several good chances in front of the net at the Etihad Stadium.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.