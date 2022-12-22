INF/OF Wil Myers signs 1-year contract with Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers has signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. The Reds announced the deal. It includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games at first base, third base and each of the outfield spots. He is a .254 hitter with 153 homers and 521 RBIs in 1,063 games. Cincinnati went 62-100 last season. It was its first season with at least 100 losses since it went 61-101 in 1982.

