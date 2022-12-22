Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night. Los Angeles fought back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, with Kempe scoring his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson at 3:23 of overtime. The Kings swept a three-game homestand and won their fourth in a row. Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period for Los Angeles. Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, and Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored.

